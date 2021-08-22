Tua Tagovailoa Report Card: Preseason Week 2 vs. Atlanta Falcons
By Jeremy Klump
Welcome to the first edition of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s “Tua Tagovailoa Report Card.”
In the “Tua Tagovailoa Report Card,” we will break down every single throw and big-play Tagovailoa makes while giving him a grade for his first-quarter performance, second-quarter performance, third-quarter performance, fourth-quarter performance, and then his overall grade for that particular game.
Obviously, Tagovailoa only played in the first half of the game for the first edition, so we will only break down the first half.
However, we will give you the full game report in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL regular season against the New England Patriots.
They call me Professor Klump Sr., so you can call this class Quarterbacking 101, and I will be a tough but fair grader of Tagvailoa’s performances. There may be a week where he struggles, and I will grade everything without bias and fairly. There may be a week when Tagovailoa is incredible, and I will grade everything without bias and fairly.
I am not a “Tua Stan,” nor am I a “Tua Hater.”
I am simply someone who loves the game of football and will give you my honest opinion and views on how Tagovailoa plays every week. We will keep a tally of Tagovailoa’s grades throughout the season and then give one final report card after the season is over.
If you have any comments or feedback on the first one, please let me know! With that being said, let’s get into Tua Tagovailoa’s preseason Week 2 performance against the Atlanta Falcons. Enjoy!