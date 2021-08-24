Miami Dolphins fans are going to love BreakingT’s NFLPA-licensed shirts
As the season is approaching, Miami Dolphins fans need some new gear. Luckily, BreakingT is here with NFLPA-licensed t-shirts. Check them out below.
Football is back. Well, kind of. But, in just a couple of weeks football will be back for real and we’ll be watching the Miami Dolphins take on the New England Patriots.
Being just a handful of days away from kickoff means that you’re running out of time to gear up for a new season.
But luckily, our friends at BreakingT have a slew of Miami shirts – licensed by the NFLPA. Check out some of our favorites below.
Jaylen Waddle To The House
Twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, Jaylen Waddle is always trying to get to the end zone.
- Officially licensed product of the National Football League Players Association.
- Adult T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended crewneck in heather charcoal. Unisex sizing with a snug fit. S-3XL
- Hoodie: Premium cotton/poly blended-fleece in charcoal. Drawcord in charcoal. Front pouch pocket. Unisex sizing. S-3XL
- Youth T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended tee in charcoal. Unisex sizing. S=6/7, M=8, L=10/12
- Designed by Athlete Logos.
- Screened in the USA.
TUA TAGOVAILOA: TUA TIME
It’s always Tua Time in South Florida!
- Officially licensed product of the National Football League Players Association.
- Adult T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended crewneck in heather charcoal. Unisex sizing with a snug fit. S-3XL
- Hoodie: Premium cotton/poly blended-fleece in charcoal. Drawcord in charcoal. Front pouch pocket. Unisex sizing. S-3XL
- Youth T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended tee in charcoal. Unisex sizing. S=6/7, M=8, L=10/12
- Designed & screened in the USA.
TUA-JAYLEN 2021
Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle have been reunited in Sweet Home South Florida.
ORDER AT BREAKINGT FOR $29.50.
- Officially licensed product of the National Football League Players Association.
- Dark teal and white print. Available in two styles.
- Adult T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended crewneck in heather aqua. Unisex sizing with a snug fit. S-3XL
- Youth T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended tee in aqua. Unisex sizing. S=6/7, M=8, L=10/12
- Designed by Evan Russell.
- Screened in the USA.
MIAMI ‘OHANA
In Miami, it’s all about family and having each other’s backs. They always ride with their ‘Ohana.
- Aqua, orange, and white print. Available in two styles.
- Adult T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, tri-blend crewneck in heather gray. Unisex sizing with a snug fit. S-3XL
- Hoodie: Premium cotton/poly blended-fleece in dark gray. Drawcord in natural. Front pouch pocket. Unisex sizing. S-3XL
- Designed by Nick Torres.
- Screened in the USA.
ALOHA MIAMI
Aloha means hello and goodbye, but in Miami, it also means touchdowns are coming.
- Orange, teal, dark teal, and white print on a super-comfortable heather aqua tee.
- Premium, lightweight blended crewneck (60% cotton/40% polyester). Durable, yet ultra-soft.
- Unisex sizing with a snug fit.
- Designed by Evan Russell.
- Screened in the USA.
BreakingT products are simply the best. Incredibly soft and well fitting (but please note they recommend that men size up and women size down when ordering), when you put one on you’re going to be comfortable all day long. Plus, they look amazing and other fans are going to be jealous of your awesome t-shirt.
You can order your new favorite t-shirt and to Wear The Moment. Tell the entire world who you’re rooting for.
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability accurate as of the time of publication.