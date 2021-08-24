Miami Dolphins dip into wide receiver unit to make get down to 80
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have finally dipped into their wide receiver group to make needed roster cuts but it’s the injury to Lynn Bowden that is the worst.
Isaiah Ford has had more chances with the Dolphins than any other player the last few years having been cut, re-signed, cut, re-signed, traded, re-signed, and cut and re-signed again so the fact that he is off the roster as of today is not a big surprise. Nor will it be a surprise when he gets added back at some point this year.
Lynn Bowden, Jr. was placed on season-ending IR after suffering an injury last week. That is not good news for the youngster who was hoping to make a big move this year. As bad as it sounds, the IR designation could pave an easier path to the roster for Malcolm Perry.
With Bowden and Ford gone, the Dolphins continued to purge some of their roster releasing Robert Foster. The move is a little surprising given the fact that they could have released someone like Kai Locksley or Kahlil McClain. Foster was having a pretty good camp.
Perhaps he could look at his release as a favor giving him more time to catch on with another team. He has a lot of potential.
With the three releases, the Dolphins WR unit is much thinner but they are far from getting down to seven players, the number that many believe will be carried into the season.
Will Fuller and DeVante Parker both returned to practice today albeit in limited roles. Parker was in a redshirt. Mack Hollins is a popular guy to make the roster this year and with Foster gone, he grows closer to making the 53.