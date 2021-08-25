Miami Dolphins: 3 players whose stock has gone up
By Jeremy Klump
You always feel great after a dominating win, even if it is in the preseason, and I am sure the Miami Dolphins felt amazing after crushing the Atlanta Falcons in the second preseason game.
I know the fans were pumped up about it, and they should be. Yes, again, it is just preseason, but Miami looked legit.
Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was unstoppable throwing the football.
RB1, Myles Gaskin, was dominant, running and catching the football, on his way to scoring two touchdowns.
The defense dominated the game, and safety Eric Rowe had an incredible play on 4th down in the red area. Rowe knocked the ball away and highlighted his tight end eraser abilities.
The Miami Dolphins had some players raise their stock.
Miami’s offensive line was a bright spot as well, and even though they still have more work to do, they looked solid. They allowed Tagovailoa to be sacked one time, but they improved in the run game and dominated Atlanta’s front seven.
The rosters are now down to 80 players, and the Dolphins will have some tough cuts to make on August 31st by 4 PM EST. Miami already placed receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. on injured reserve, so the receiver room will be interesting to follow.
Regardless of how the final roster looks, a few players have raised their stock on the Dolphins. Here are the three players whose stock has gone up the most as they enter the third and final preseason game.