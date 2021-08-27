Matt Skura: Why he may not make the Miami Dolphins roster
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins wrapped up training camp on Thursday and will make final cuts on September 1st but Matt Skura may not make this roster.
Skura, the Dolphins veteran free agent signing this past off-season was demoted to the third team this week when he struggled with his snaps. This was a problem in 2020 while with Baltimore. Skura said he worked hard during the off-season leading up to free agency to fix the problem but that may not be the case.
Michael Dieter is the starting center now and with Skura on the 3rd team, will he make this roster ahead of Cameron Tom? Tom has four years of NFL experience to Skura’s five but Skura has more starting work. It doesn’t seem as though that will matter all that much.
Miami took a cheap road with the position this off-season declining to sign Ted Karras, last year’s starter, while they waited on David Andrews to accept an offer. Andrew re-signed with New England and Karras followed as well. Miami turned to Skura.
The Dolphins offensive line didn’t look bad last week against Atlanta but they are far from being a cohesive unit and remain one of the biggest areas of need on the roster, despite the fact that they have spent several drafts picks on linemen the last few drafts, including a first and two second-round picks.
At least the good news is that Dieter is looking to have developed into a starter and if he can play well for the Dolphins once the season starts, no one will be too worried about Skura. It is, however, disappointing that Miami hasn’t got more out of him.
Working in his favor is that the veteran is only counting $1.7 million in cap space if he makes the roster. If the Dolphins release him, they are saving $1.3. Those are low numbers for a center but if he can’t consistently be what the Dolphins need, there is no need to keep him around. Because of that, with roster cuts looming next week, Skura may be looking at Sunday’s game as a make-or-break roster situation.