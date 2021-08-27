Miami Dolphins: 3 players who could make the NFL Top 100 list in 2022
The Miami Dolphins had just one representative in this year’s version of the NFL Top 100 Players list. Can any Dolphins make the cut in 2022?
The NFL has slowly but surely been releasing the 2021 version of it’s Top 100 Players list, and as usual there are plenty of surprises and snubs. Your Miami Dolphins have just one representative this year, but the list is an interesting one nonetheless.
The Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the most players on the list of any team in the league with eight total, with Tom Brady of course leading the way. The Jaguars came dangerously close to not having any players on the list but were saved by running back James Robinson who came in at #100. Plenty of players dropped after underwhelming 2020 seasons, including Michael Thomas, who fell all the way from 5th overall to 72nd.
The top ten is predictably littered with quarterbacks, but there are some newcomers on the list, including last year’s rookie phenom Justin Herbert, who earned himself an impressive ranking of 56th. Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Josh Allen will all appear in the league’s top ten, meaning that second-tier guys like Russell Wilson have dropped 10+ spots to make room for those ascending to the top.
After making zero appearances on last year’s list, the Miami Dolphins were represented by Xavien Howard, who came in ranked at a very respectable 17th this season. But for a team that won double-digit games last season and have high aspirations for the one coming up, the single-player showing is pathetic, and probably wrong; there are a couple of guys that you could make a serious argument for.
But there is always next year, and Miami has a real chance of adding to their total number of players that appear on the list in 2022. So which Dolphins’ players have the best chance of having a solid upcoming season and making their case for a spot on the NFL Top 100 list next year? Here are three possible candidates: