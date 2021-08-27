Miami Dolphins 53 man roster: Final predictions ahead of cuts
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have some moves that they will need to make to get to the league-mandated 53 roster limit on September 1st. Now, with preseason games over and the final cuts looming, the tough choices are about to be made.
For the last several months, we have predicted and were wrong about the Dolphins wide receiver situation. We thought for sure that trades were going to change up the roster so that the Dolphins didn’t have to cut anyone but we now know that wasn’t the plan. Miami’s deep receiver group has taken on injuries and because of that, fewer cuts will need to be made.
We will get to the WRs in a moment but first, let’s look at some of the offensive positions that are a little easier to predict as we fill in the Miami Dolphins 53 man roster.
Quarterback
QB is pretty simple. The Dolphins will carry two players on the active roster and likely sign Reid Sinnett to the practice squad.
- Tua Tagovailoa
- Jacoby Brissett
Running Back
Running back was initially thought to be an intriguing situation heading into camp but in reality, things kind of shook out to what everyone was expecting and with roster cuts on the way, not much is going to surprise us.
- Myles Gaskin
- Malcolm Brown
- Salvon Ahmed
- Patrick Laird
- Malcolm Perry
Out
- Carl Tucker – FB
- Gerrid Doaks – practice squad
- Jordan Scarlett – practice squad