Miami Dolphins Liam Eichenberg injury may not be all that serious
By Brian Miller
Liam Eichenberg was injured in practice earlier this week and for the most part, there hasn’t been much news from the Miami Dolphins about him.
We were recently contacted to do some digging, thanks to Jeff, about the status of his injury, and through a few phone calls we can honestly say, we have no idea what the status is because the Miami Dolphins don’t release injury updates, that being said, we have learned that it doesn’t appear all that bad.
Eichenberg returned to the practice field after his injury and watched the remaining portion on the sideline. According to those who saw the practice, it doesn’t appear to be anything serious as he was walking without assistance.
In other injury-related news, Will Fuller is expected to practice and participate in Sunday’s preseason finale. Fuller has missed almost all of the camp dealing with injuries. It will be his only work of camp and he will not return to the team until after the first week. He will serve a one-game suspension.
Hunter Long got banged up in practice but it was nothing serious and he returned to full participation. There are some who have seen him practice and believe he is ahead of the curve for rookie TEs. He is developing a great rapport with Tua Tagovailoa.
Jevon Holland is sitting out practice and isn’t likely going to play on Sunday but the Dolphins are being coy as to what the problem might be. Conversely, Jaelan Phillips is participating fully in practice and should get more work against the Bengals.