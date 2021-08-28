Miami Dolphins and Deshaun Watson rumors will not end
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins and their apparent love affair for Deshaun Watson just don’t seem to be going away and now a new rumor is circulating.
According to Mike Florio of Profootballtalk.com, I know, the Dolphins and the Panthers are the likely landing spot for the near-elite QB and a move is coming in days. Florio cites “Multiple executives from teams not directly involved in the discussions” which means that it is probably just speculation.
Now, what is the reality here? We know that Watson is being investigated by local police and there has been some speculation that a government agency may get involved. Then, of course, there is the league suspension that will likely come as well.
Add all of this up and you have a quarterback who isn’t likely going to play this year, could eventually face jail time or the threat of, has a major black mark over his resume now, and will still likely cost a ton in compensation.
So of course, why wouldn’t the Miami Dolphins be interested? Truth be told, the Dolphins should explore a deal for Watson and I’m going to tell you why.
This could very well be a great steal for Chris Grier. Compensation for Watson is likely at an all-time low and any deal will likely come with conditions tied to playing time and his legal situation. If Grier can get him cheaper than they would have three months ago, why wouldn’t you pull this trade-off? Especially when you consider that at this point, Tua Tagovailoa won’t be part of it.
So Grier pulls the trigger and Watson sits all year long dealing with his off-field stuff and league discipline. If he gets cleared to play in 2022 and Tagovailoa doesn’t progress in 2021, you have your star quarterback of the future waiting behind him. If Tagovailoa leads the team to the postseason and shows every indication that he is the team’s franchise QB, then you have Watson in your hand that will likely get far more than you are going to pay right now for him.
All of that being said, there are quite a few fans who want Watson nowhere near this team and that is understandable but if the compensation turns out to be far less than what has been rumored for the last several months, you have to at least take a look.
Now, do I think the Dolphins will make a trade for Watson? Absolutely not but remember, I have been predicting various trades all year and have not been right about a single one. So there is your grain of salt.