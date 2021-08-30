5 Miami Dolphins players who haven’t shown enough to earn a roster spot
By Brian Miller
Training camp is over and the preseason has come to a conclusion as well but for the Miami Dolphins, the work is just getting started.
Through a month and a half of training, players will now sit and wait to find out if they did enough to warrant a roster spot, and in many cases, they have not. Some players will make the roster based on potential and others based on experience but that doesn’t mean they should.
Over the course of the last few weeks, we have seen some shifts in practices and in the preseason work and five players have not shown enough to make this year’s roster. There are probably more but these five stand out.
Matt Skura
I can’t for the life of me see a reason for Skura to stay on this roster. The Dolphins made a trade with the Ravens on Saturday that brought center/guard Greg Mancz to the team. Mancz is primarily a center and will provide depth behind Michael Dieter but Skura has struggled at times in camp and considering he couldn’t beat out Dieter says a lot. Miami will likely move on from Skura in the next 48 hours and if they do not, then I have no idea what they are seeing in him.
Releasing Skura will put another $1.3 million back into the salary cap.
Cethan Carter
Yes, Carter is a veteran but he has been awfully quiet this camp and through the preseason. He was banged up earlier but on the field, he has been shown up by Hunter Long, Durham Smythe, and even Chris Myarick and the final two are his chief competition and I don’t think he has done enough to earn it.
Clayton Fejedelem
If you take out his special teams play, Fejedelem is an expensive backup safety who the Dolphins really don’t need to keep on the roster. Fejedelem, when healthy, is decent but the Dolphins have better safeties on the roster. Fejedelem is a $2.478 million backup and his camp hasn’t shown enough to warrant that kind of money.
Adam Butler
We have Butler listed as our 6th defensive tackle but after watching his game against the Bengals and realizing that he just isn’t playing to the level he should be, I think Jason Strowbridge should stick around another year instead. Butler just isn’t providing the quality depth at this time.
Shaquem Griffin
In a perfect world, Griffin would be a lock to make the roster but he hasn’t been given many opportunities on the field and hasn’t made an impact when he has been given the chance. Miami has better options at linebacker and there will probably be a lot of options on the waiver wire come Wednesday morning but for now, there just isn’t enough to give Griffin a roster spot.
BONUS: Two veterans who have not shown much
Noah Igbingoghene
As the title noted, these are 5 players that haven’t shown enough not a prediction of who will make the team and who will not. Nothing that Igbinoghene has done this camp or in preseason shows that he is taking a big step forward. A former first-round pick who has a mediocre rookie season has had a mediocre 2021 exhibition season.
Igbinoghene played a lot of snaps on Sunday and made a game-winning play to end the third preseason game but the problem is he was playing against players that won’t be in the league Tuesday night and he was still only serviceable. He needs to mature and this year could be his last in Miami if he doesn’t improve exponentially between now and the end of the 2022 camp.
Just disappointing.
Preston Williams
Yes, Williams has spent the entire camp injured but he returned in time to log in reps against the Bengals and was impressive long enough to be on the field and then dropped two passes. Williams is a good talent but injuries have derailed his previous two seasons. Still, Miami needs reliability and frankly, Williams has shown enough.