Brian Flores doesn’t shut down Deshaun Watson trade talk
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins head coach, Brian Flores, spoke with media this morning and did not dismiss the trade speculation for Deshaun Watson.
Asked about the rumors, Flores said the focus is on what is in front of you.
Is this “huge” news? Maybe not but he could have nixed the entire situation by denying the rumors and reports or saying that the team is moving forward with Tua Tagovailoa. Naturally, we want to read everything into that, that we can.
The decision to not support Tua publicly (and I have not listened to the entire interview yet) will have many thinking that the talk of a trade for Watson is in fact, a certainty.
On Sunday, fans erupted on social media outlets calling for the Dolphins to stay as far away from Watson as the team can. Citing in every case his 20+ complaints regarding sexual harassment, the impending potential of an FBI investigation, and potential indictment on criminal charges. All of which Watson has denied through his camp.
Fans went so far as to tag members of the Dolphins executives threatening to cancel their support of the team including cancelations of their season tickets and more. Needless to say, fans have not been happy since the rumors surfaced late last week.
Jason Sarney on Twitter posted another comment that many are taking as a “subtle” dismissal.
Now those rumors are likely to continue to grow with Flores not shuttering them in his press conference.
The Dolphins have recently been reported to be the front-runner for a trade for the elite QB but it has also been reported that the Dolphins want consolation language should Watson face criminal or league discipline. The Texans are reportedly standing put that they want three 1st round picks and two first-round picks as well as a quality starter. This is something no one believes Watson is worth given his current off-field issues.
Watson has taken only a few snaps in camp this year for the Texans and is listed as the team’s 4th quarterback. Final roster cuts are due Tuesday afternoon.