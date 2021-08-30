Preseason over Miami Dolphins focus shifts to 53 man roster
By Brian Miller
Time is running out and all the moves that the Miami Dolphins were thought to be making a month ago will now have to be made in the next 48 hours.
Training camp came to a close and after Reid Sinnett led the Miami Dolphins on a late 4th quarter comeback drive to end the 2021 exhibition season with a win, it became clear that the focus has shifted to the final 53 man roster.
The roster is due to be put into its semi-final place by 4:00 p.m. eastern time tomorrow but teams have already started to make moves and the Dolphins are not required to hold until the last minute but I would absolutely believe that they will. Waiting until 4:00 could give the team an opportunity to slip some players through that they want to place on the practice squad.
Teams that release early can still add players but other teams will have more time to evaluate those guys.
Regardless tomorrow is the deadline and Miami has tough moves to make with the roster across the board. Linebacker and offensive line are tough to call deep within those units. The skill positions on offense also have tough moves that need to be made.
On Sunday, Patrick Laird showed why he has value to the team and Gerrid Doaks showed a lot of ability in short-yardage situations, in fact, he scored two touchdowns on Sunday against the Bengals. Of them, only one may make the roster and there is a possibility that neither do.
The Dolphins running backs consist of Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, and Malcolm Brown with the last spot going to Laird, Doaks, or Malcolm Perry.
Inevitably, training camps come to a close and when they do, players lose their jobs. It’s the part of the game no one likes and tomorrow, 100s of players will be looking for work.