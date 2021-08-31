Alabama reunion for Miami Dolphins quarterback in week one
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will face the New England Patriots in week one and it will be an Alabama reunion of sorts when Tua Tagovailoa takes on Mac Jones.
Earlier today it was announced that the Patriots will be releasing Cam Newton and that Mac Jones will be the week one starter. Jones was Tua Tagovailoa’s backup at Alabama until Tua was injured. He was taken by the Patriots in round one last April.
Waves were made earlier this year when Jaylen Waddle was asked during a pre-draft interview which former Bama QB was his choice? He replied that Jones was “his guy” but while many fans found that comment to be a slant on Tagovailoa, it was really the right thing to say given that he and Jones just spent the 2020 season together and Jones was hoping to get taken in round one.
It is an interesting twist to a season that is still two weeks away. The Dolphins are finalizing their roster today ahead of the 4:00 pm deadline for cuts to the final 53.
The release of Newton was a bit of a surprise to many but Newton has had some issues off the field, mainly not following some of the COVID protocols. He was on the COVID IR list last year and it was said that he has been on the list twice. Earlier this off-season he was seen in public without a mask and has refused to answer questions about whether or not he was vaccinated.
The release puts an interesting twist on the 2021 season as the Dolphins and Patriots will bookend their season against each other.