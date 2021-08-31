Brian Flores addresses Deshaun Watson situation to team “Tua is our guy”
By Brian Miller
A flurry of recent rumors has circulated that Deshaun Watson was going to be traded to the Miami Dolphins and until today, the Dolphins haven’t said anything much about it.
Earlier today, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.com said that it is Stephen Ross pushing the Watson talk because he wants the team to trade for him. Flores has put his foot down.
According to Jeff Darlington of the NFL Network, Flores addressed the team to today and told them that Tua is their quarterback.
While this hardly closes the door on the rumors it is a clear sign that the Dolphins are focusing on who is on the roster while not being too concerned over the ones that are not. It was inevitable that Flores would have to discuss this with his team. The rumors have been consistent all summer long and this week they erupted but the “rumors” turned out to be more speculation than anything else.
Miami could still make a move for the quarterback but if that happens, it will be on their terms and at a price they feel comfortable with. If there is anything we have learned from years of Dolphins football, we can never dismiss something entirely.
Watson is a great quarterback but there is simply too many question marks this season and the Texans are adamantly sticking to their trade demands. It will be hard for them to move him at that price until he is cleared of his charges.