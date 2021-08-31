Miami Dolphins cut Sinnett, restructure Jakeem Grant
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are working things out and the deadline to get to 53 has passed but two earlier moves are interesting. The Dolphins cut backup Reid Sinnett but will add him to the practice squad if he clears waivers. They also reworked the Jakeem Grant contract.
Starting with Grant, the Dolphins’ new deal voided the last two years of his contract essentially making this a one-year deal and Grant will hit free agency in 2022. He could earn up to $3 million in 2021.
Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported the news earlier on social media. While the move is good for Miami, it could also be good for Grant who will have this year to prove his value both to Miami and other teams. Primarily a returner, Grant has struggled with consistency the last couple of years as a receiver. He was scheduled to make over $6 million this year.
As for Sinnett, he was the best QB of the preseason but there was never really a chance that Miami carried three quarterbacks on the roster. Miami will try to get him on the practice squad but several NFL teams could be looking for a backup QB. Would it surprise anyone to see Bill Belichick sign him to back up Mac Jones for the first week as they are set to face the Dolphins?
Earlier today Miami released WR Kai Locksley. He was not a big surprise either. The Dolphins are stacked at receiver. More releases will be announced shortly but it will be surprising if anyone shocks fans. That came yesterday when Bernardrick McKinney was released.