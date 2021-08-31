Michael Deiter has been brainwashed into the Dolphin’s Winter Soldier
By Matt Serniak
The Miami Dolphins made some cuts yesterday as they embark on the painstaking journey to get the roster down to 53 players. One player that got the ax yesterday was recently signed center Matt Skura. This happened because a while ago the Dolphins brain trust decided to brainwash Michael Deiter and transform him into a center making him the Dolphin’s version of the Winter Soldier.
I imagine many of you are asking yourself “just what the heck is a Winter Soldier and why are you writing about it?” Well, I’m writing about it because if you haven’t noticed by now I’m a big Marvel guy, and I correlate the Miami Dolphins to Marvel characters all the time. Also, Marvel is awesome so there’s that.
The Winter Soldier, Bucky Barnes, was Captain America’s best friend until he was lost and feared to be dead after falling off a train. Then, the Russians found his body and rebuilt him with his classic metal arm. To activate him, all you have to do is call out the call words, and poof you have yourself an extremely focused machine who is programmable to do whatever task you tell him to do. This scene from Captain America: Civil War should illustrate how it works and what to expect from Michael Deiter.
Pretty cool right? Of course, it is.
Why Michael Deiter is the Miami Dolphin’s version of the Winter Soldier? Here’s the case for my assertion. Deiter was drafted in the third round out of Wisconsin back in 2019 and the thought was that he could battle his way through the competition and be one of the Dolphin’s guards. Seemed like a distinct possibility due to him being a Wisconsin offensive lineman and let’s face it we all automatically think Wisconsin offensive linemen are a cut above the rest regardless of where they’re drafted. It’s like skilled guys from the SEC. We all think they’re always better than everyone else in the country regardless if it’s true or not.
Deiter beat everyone out and became one of the Dolphin’s guards in 2019. He had 995 snaps and started 15 out of 16 games. His performance was however average at best and often looked like a rookie offensive lineman. Granted, the team he was on was purposely terrible but still, Deiter looked like a guy who was just going to be a JAG(Just A Guy). Just a journeymen lineman at best.
In 2020 during the pandemic year, you didn’t hear too much about Deiter in camp. Ereck Flowers was brought in and that looked like a wrap for Deiter. He made the final 53 man roster but didn’t get much playing in time. During this year he only had 22 snaps filling in for an injured Flowers against the Patriots in week 15. But even with only 22 snaps in that one game, we all left saying “you know who didn’t look bad, Deiter. Deiter looked good in there.”
Little did we know what the Dolphin administration was actually doing to Deiter. We were blind to the reality that they were training him to become this mauler of a center. They never talked about it, they never hinted at it. Not until Ted Karras was sent packing and the Dolphins were left without a center on the roster. Miami went out and signed Matt Skura who had major snapping issues with the Ravens last year. It was then that it was starting to get publicity that the Dolphins were in fact breaking Deiter down to nothing only to build him up to be this fierce center.
In training camp, Skura started out as the starting center but quickly Deiter was read the call words that activate him to be programmed to whatever the coaches want. Obviously, Lemuel Jeanpierre, the Dolphin’s offensive line coach, gave him the mission of never fumbling a snap and to seek out any defender that crosses his path because Deiter took the starting position from Skura promptly and efficiently and never looked back.
Now Michael Deiter will be anchoring the offensive line to start the year and I for one love it. I love that a guy that was pretty much left for dead, career-wise, was able to resurrect himself and carve a new path that didn’t seem like a possibility years ago. I love that the coaching staff has the confidence in him to get the job done. They should have that confidence. I mean, all they have to do is say the right call words and you have yourself a man that will block his man to the ocean, regardless of where they’re playing.
Now if Deiter can come out with a metal arm, then we have the Miami Dolphin Marvel crossover that I pine for. I’ll make do with believing that the coaching staff brainwashed him into being a center filled with super-soldier serum and let the rest fall where it may. Have a terrific Tuesday.
By the Way- If you hated this article, that’s fine. I write for fun and I like to joke around about sports. I’m not really into taking sports too seriously. If you are, more power to you.