5 semi-surprising Miami Dolphins player cuts to get to 53
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have their final 53 and while the bottom of the roster will turn and many of the names released will be added to the 16 player practice squad, some of the moves were still surprising given the expectations and their showing in practice and preseason games.
It is always difficult to let players go but when a team opts to keep five tight ends, you have to wonder if some other player could have been kept if one less TE was carried. Regardless, the Dolphins have kept the players that they believe will make them better in 2021 but sometimes, it still surprises.
Bernardrick McKinney was the Dolphins biggest surprise cut and his name became official this afternoon after it was leaked on Monday that he would be gone. McKinney couldn’t hold off Elandon Roberts who returned from injury and looked very focused.
Miami released a total of 27 players over the last two days and while in the end, most were not all that surprising, some, these next four were mild surprises that some thought might get another shot.
With the Dolphins’ first game two weeks from last Sunday, the focus will shift to the practice squad and waiver wire claims. Miami should start filling in the PS sometime tomorrow after players clear waivers.