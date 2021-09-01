Miami Dolphins cut Patrick Laird and rookie Gerrid Doaks, keep 3 RBs
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins, for now, have only three running backs on their 53 man roster but that is likely going to change after waivers.
Patrick Laird and 7th round draft pick, Gerrid Doaks, are not going to be back with the Dolphins in 2021, at least for the next 12 hours or so. The practice squad is their likely landing spot. Miami released both today during final cuts. Brennan Scarlett was also released.
The Dolphins will keep only three running backs, Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, and Malcolm Brown. It is almost completely guaranteed that the position will change in the next day or so.
Utility man Malcolm Perry is also looking for a job after he was released.
The moves make the Dolphins roster very thin at running back which would tend to make one think that something is cooking in Chris Grier’s brain. Miami entering the season this thin at running back is a bit of a surprise but it has been speculated for the last several weeks that the Dolphins would be watching the waiver wire and trade options ahead of the season.
Yesterday was only the first step to get the roster where Brian Flores and Chris Grier feel that it should be and the running back unit took a big hit.
One thing to wonder about, however, is what the vision of co-offensive coordinator Eric Studsville is? He is the running back coach and he sees his RB unit thinned to three while co-coordinator George Godsey, the tight end coach, carries five into the season.
As for Doaks, he didn’t have a loud training camp but in preseason, when given a chance, the seemed to show that he was going to be able to play in this league and at times looked better than Brown. That being said, Doaks played against deep rosters that won’t make their teams rosters. He is a strong candidate for the PS.
It just sets up as if something is coming. I would stay tuned!