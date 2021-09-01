Miami Dolphins keep undrafted rookie Robert Jones and 8 other lineman
By Brian Miller
It was a good day to be Robert Jones. The Miami Dolphins kept Jones on the 53 man roster along with eight other offensive linemen.
Miami signed Jones to an undrafted free agent contract following last April’s draft. Miami felt very strongly about him and offered him a fully guaranteed contract that amounted to about $135K. Now he will make the league minimum.
The rookie impressed enough through camp and in the preseason to earn his roster spot but now, he will need to continue to progress and not become one of the players that get churned off the bottom in the coming days and weeks.
In total, Miami will carry eight offensive linemen and they are not without some intrigue.
GONE
- Matt Skura
- Cameron Tom
- Adam Pankey
The trade for Greg Mancz all but ensured Skura would be released. He was beaten out by Michael Dieter for the starting center job and it appeared that Tom would take the backup role but after the trade, Tom was also expendable. It should be noted that Dieter is the only “Center” listed on the Dolphins roster.
Injured
- Larnel Coleman
Coleman was placed on season-ending IR and that is actually a really good thing for both the Dolphins and for Coleman. He was playing “o.k.” but the project needs more time to develop. By placing him on IR, the Dolphins will get an entire offseason next year to reevaluate and coach him up without risking him on the waiver wire.
International
- Durval Queiroz Neto
Neto has been a part of the NFL’s international program and has held a roster exemption since his arrival two years ago. It will be interesting to see if he is brought back to the practice squad. He should be as he should carry another season of eligibility.