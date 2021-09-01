Why the Miami Dolphins should look at Cam Newton
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have made their final cuts but they will still churn the bottom of the roster and Cam Newton should be considered.
O.k., here me out. I know that half of you have already gone, “oh, that’s Miller being Miller” and jumped to the comment section to tell me I’m an idiot. Despite the fact that at times, I admittedly agree, the Cam Newton idea isn’t a bad one. This is why.
Miami plays Bill Belichick in week one.
We have watched for decades Bill Belichick sign a released player off another team’s roster just to pick their brains and frankly, Cam Newton has to have a pretty good idea of what Belichick is doing up there. Is it really beneath us to turn to the tables on Belichick? Hell no!
Think about this for a quick second because, on the surface, I would say 100% absolutely Cam Newton needs to be signed if we find out later today that the Patriots have claimed Reid Sinnett off waivers. That is a classic Belichick move.
Newton is not the QB he used to be and the Dolphins don’t need him to suit up on Sundays but Will Fuller will be on suspension and Miami will have a roster spot open. If Belichick plays this game, then so should Chris Grier. Honestly, the way Newton was treated in New England he would probably be all for it and why shouldn’t he?
I’m not a fan of Newton and this shouldn’t be read into anything other than a chance to find out what Belichick is doing and then again, only if the Patriots claim Sinnett off waivers. Then on Saturday, release him so he isn’t on the roster in week one.