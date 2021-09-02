Miami Dolphins practice squad is initially set with familiar names
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have finalized their practice squad and aside from Malcolm Perry, they pretty much retained the top cuts they had to make on Tuesday.
The Dolphins had hoped that most of their players would clear waivers and all of the players that they released cleared except for Perry. He was claimed by the Patriots and that really shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. Bill Belichick likes his utility players.
In Miami, it was all about the familiar with 11 players added to the 17 player squad.
- Reid Sinnett
- Patrick Laird
- Gerrid Doaks
- Kirk Merrit
- Adam Pankey
- Calvin Munson
- Javaris Davis
- Jabaal Sheard
- Shaquem Griffin
- Jordan Scarlett
- Durval Queiroz Neto
Of those returning, both Merritt and Griffin are surprising as many believed that both would be claimed. Merritt had a very good camp and played well when given reps in the preseason. Even Reid Sinnett looked good through the three exhibition games and some in the media wondered if he might be claimed to backup a team with a thin QB roster.
What we have learned here is that teams tend to stick with those players that are familiar to them. Players that spend their entire camp with a team will typically return. They are familiar with the team and the coaches are familiar with them.
I was also surprised to see Patrick Laird return but am thrilled that he will be on the roster. The Dolphins are carrying three running backs but under current NFL rules surrounding COVID, a team can activate a player from the practice squad ahead of a game. Those players can be added two times throughout the season so Miami will have some flexibility in that regard.
The Dolphins have open practice squad spots and should fill them in the next 24 hours.