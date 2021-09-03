Three Miami Dolphins who have great fantasy football draft value
With opening night less than a week away, we are officially in the home stretch of fantasy football draft season. Through training camp and preseason, we’ve gotten a sneak preview of player roles within the offense and can better project them into the regular season.
This upcoming season contains more fantasy-relevant Miami Dolphins than any other in recent memory. No, we won’t be lighting up the box score like the Chiefs, but there is good value to be found with several Dolphins.
Now that the preseason is over and practices are closed off to the public, players’ average draft positions (ADP) are remaining static. Two weeks ago, we evaluated Jaylen Waddle’s redraft and dynasty value. Even though Waddle is the fantasy darling of the team, there are several more Dolphins worth considering at their current ADP.
Before we get to the good, I must get the bad out of the way. Sadly, Myles Gaskin is a bad value at his current ADP of 45. He saw solid usage in 2020, averaging 18 touches per game, and finished as the 14th ranked RB in points per game. But the addition of Malcolm Brown and the emergence of Salvon Ahmed have clouded his role. Brian Flores’ comments that running backs will be used situationally triggered flashbacks of similar shenanigans from “Bill Belitricks”. Meanwhile, Gaskin’s ADP has hardly nudged.
He is being drafted ahead of Mike Davis, Darrell Henderson, Kareem Hunt, and Raheem Mostert…all players with either a big role or a stellar offensive line. Gaskin has neither of those working in his favor. In the one preseason game that pitted starters against starters, Miami’s line had serious trouble generating any push. It’s a shame because Myles Gaskin is an inherently good running back and is disrespected too often. Just beware that you’re drafting the situation as much as the running back.