3 players that should not have made the Miami Dolphins 2021 roster
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins finished their cuts to 53 last week but with the regular season now only days from starting some of these players should not have made the team.
When it comes to deciding on who should make the roster and who shouldn’t, it really comes down to a subjective view. Whether it is because a player makes more than some may think he is worth, or his performance on the field is inconsistent, we all have our own thoughts on who should and should not be on the team.
This extends to the practice squad as well. Miami has filled their PS and to be honest, I can think of at least one person who is on it that shouldn’t be. At some point, you have to give up on a guy and Isaiah Ford made it back yet again and I’m pretty sure that his release is inevitable as his re-signing. It seems that this is a revolving door situation.
As for the 53 man roster, some have questioned whether or not Jakeem Grant should be on the roster but truth be told, he likely wasn’t going to get the Dolphins much in a trade and with his willingness to restructure his contract, he is now being paid, at $3 million, what a top returner should be paid.
While Grant is worth a roster spot and Ford maybe not so much given his continual status change, these three players probably could have been left off the 53.