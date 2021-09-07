Miami Dolphins place Jackson and Shaheen on COVID IR
By Brian Miller
Sunday could see the Miami Dolphins entering the 2021 season without two key members of the offense. Adam Shaheen and Austin Jackson are on the COVID IR
Shaheen, according to reports tested positive for COVID and is now in quarantine. Shaheen has been adamant about not getting the vaccine. The Dolphins have him listed as the number two TE behind Mike Gesicki and ahead of Durham Smythe and Hunter Long as well as 5th TE Cethan Carter.
Austin Jackson is in the COVID protocol but it is unclear if he has tested positive or was part of the contact tracing measures. If he can’t play on Sunday, Greg Little will get the start and could show he is capable of taking over the job. Jackson has struggled to this off-season through training camp and hasn’t looked good in pre-season either.
Miami will open with the Patriots in Foxboro on Sunday before returning home to Hard Rock Stadium a week later.
The Dolphins need to be certain that no other players land on the list. The Dolphins have been taking all the NFL-mandated measures but at some point, the players have to be responsible outside of the facility.
In other news, the Dolphins’ first “official” depth chart didn’t have too many surprises but fans were scratching their heads about Jakeem Grant being listed above Albert Wilson and others on the depth chart. Grant has struggled with consistency and while he has had a pretty good camp, his main role should be on special teams. Recently, Grant agreed to restructure his deal and take a pay cut. He could make as much as $3 million this year but the rext of his contract was voided meaning he will be a free agent at the end of 2021.