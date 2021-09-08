Miami Dolphins 2021 regular season prediction hinges on many factors
The 2021 NFL season is right around the corner. This will be an interesting year for the Miami Dolphins as it will be Tua Tagovailoa’s second year. Coming off a 10-6 season last year, the Dolphins just missed the playoffs.
The team is looking to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 but will they get there? I will do my game by game prediction for the season, and also include final standings and playoff predictions at the end.
Stream the Dolphins with fuboTV. Cloud DVR, local channels available in most markets, no cancellation fees. Start a 7-day free trial today.
Week 1: at New England (Win, 1-0)
Do not take the Patriots lightly. Despite starting rookie Mac Jones, they will still be a tough opponent. Of course it all starts with Bill Belichick as the mastermind. In fact, the Dolphins actually got beat by the Patriots in the season opener last year. This time around, former college teammates Mac Jones and Tagovailoa will be starting against each other. I see the Dolphins coming out on top in a very close game.
Week 2: vs Buffalo (Loss, 1-1)
It has been a rough ride in recent years, the Dolphins are 1-5 against the Bills since Josh Allen took over at quarterback. Having lost 5 straight against the Bills, the timing seems perfect for the Dolphins to change that trend. It is the home opener, the first time a full stadium gets to see Tua, and the crowd will be electric. It has been long overdue for both full capacity and a win over Buffalo, but I do not think it happens this time around. I believe the Dolphins will fall just short at the end, but I will not be surprised at all if this turns out to be a win.