Tua Tagovailoa is not one of the 5 Miami Dolphins team captains
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins announced their week one team captains on Wednesday and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is not one of them. This has led to a lot of talk on social media.
Perhaps the rumors of a trade for Deshaun Watson are true after all and the Miami Dolphins really don’t like Tua all that much. Or, this is absolutely no big deal and fans are making way too much out of it. I will go with the latter on this one.
Miami named Mack Hollins, Jesse Davis, Elandon Roberts, Clayton Fejedelem, and Jason McCourty as their week one captains so we can take the “the Dolphins don’t like Tua” out of the air and toss it in the trash where it belongs.
Miami is not naming Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, Jerome Baker, or any other “stars” on their roster in that role. This is Miami giving respect to some of the players who showed team leadership through training camp and players that earned the respect of their coaches.
Mack Hollins went from being a potential release to a team captain and that is a great storyline here. Hollins isn’t guaranteed to see a lot of playing time on Sunday but could see an increased workload with Will Fuller not being on the roster.
Seeing Jesse Davis as a captain shouldn’t be a surprise given the fact that he has more experience than any other offensive lineman. Jason McCourty has more than a decade under his belt and also has played for the Patriots so it is interesting to see him line up as a captain Sunday against his former team.
Overall, it’s a good list of captains and fans shouldn’t get all upset because Tua Tagovailoa isn’t one of them. That is making something, literally, out of nothing and it still is nothing, and yes, the title was designed to show that “social media” mentality that we are seeing today.
The Dolphins players voted on the team captains for this weeks game so if there is a bone to pick here, it would be on the shoulders of the players but honestly, again, not seeing some of the top players on this list tells me the players were thinking differently in terms of who they wanted out there.
NOTE: Mack Hollins said that players who were interested in being named captain or voted on to be captain, put their names in a hat and only those players that wanted to be considered were actually up for vote.