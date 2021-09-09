Miami Dolphins: 3 New England players that need to be accounted for
By Nick Belotto
The Miami Dolphins will begin their quest to return to postseason glory this coming Sunday. Their 2021 season kicks off in the exact same way that they kicked off the 2020 campaign; with an away matchup against the New England Patriots.
Any Dolphin fan over the last twenty years recognizes that this New England team is not the Tom Brady-led dynasty that dominated the NFL for two decades. It is also not the same team as it was last year that went 6-10.
New England spent a considerable amount of money on free agency, bringing in players all across the roster to help them move forward as a franchise from the Tom Brady departure. They also drafted their next franchise quarterback hopeful in Mac Jones who has been given the starting job, beating out last year’s starter Cam Newton. On top of all of that, the Patriots are also going to be getting a few starters back this year who opted out last season.
Even though this team has a ton of new and young faces, the Patriots are always going to play tough, disciplined football for as long as Bill Belichick is still their coach. This may be a bit cliche, but Miami will have to roll out a strong game plan to take a few of the Patriots’ key players out of the equation where they can. Let’s take a deeper look at some of the players that the Dolphins need to be wary of going into this divisional matchup.