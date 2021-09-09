NFL football returns tonight but not for the Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins and their fans have to wait a few more days to watch some live action football that actually matters but nonetheless, football is back tonight.
The NFL regular season officially kicks off with the return of football as the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys.
On the surface, this game really has no meaning for the Miami Dolphins faithful. Both teams are in the NFC and aside from rooting against Tom Brady, which will be hard because I’d rather see Dallas implode honestly. Regardless, the game tonight should be good and if nothing else, be good enough to realize that in three days the Dolphins will be playing.
Miami opening against the Patriots for the 2nd year in a row is intriguing. The Dolphins season will be a Patriots bookend with the final week heading to Miami. The Dolphins need to get off to a good start and many in the media are predicting a slow start given the Dolphins schedule that opens with New England, Buffalo, Las Vegas, Indianapolis, and Tampa Bay.
Tonight will give us our first look at the Buccaneers. The Bucs managed to retain most of their entire Super Bowl team and added a couple of supplements to their roster. They are the odds on favorites to return to the Super Bowl again this year.
Miami will likely travel to New England on Saturday and should expect a late night fire alarm at their hotel. That’s a joke, kind of. Miami’s opening weekend will be the Tua vs. Jones match and that will have a lot of people talking in the hours leading up to the game, and then after.
For now, relish the fact that we will have meaningful football on television tonight.