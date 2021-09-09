NFL Week 1 Power Rankings, where do the Miami Dolphins rank?
The 2021 NFL season is finally upon us. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took down the Kansas City Chiefs in last year’s Super Bowl, will either make it back again?
Which team is most likely to take down Tampa? Are the Browns Super Bowl contenders? Where do Tua and the Dolphins rank? Find out all of these in my Week 1 Power Rankings.
NFL Power Rankings – Week 1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Tom Brady will try to make the Bucs become the first team to repeat since he led the Patriots to do so in 2003-04. Tampa will be bringing back almost every key player that they had last year plus they even added some more. They are the team to beat once again.
Kansas City Chiefs- Patrick Mahomes just led the Chiefs to back-to-back super bowls. Despite losing to the Bucs this time around, they are still a major threat to win it this year. Having put the most offseason work in the offensive line, it is very hard to find a weak position on this team.
Green Bay Packers- Aaron Rodgers is indeed the Packers starting Quarterback. All offseason was about whether or not he will be playing this year. This does look to be potentially his final season with the Packers so does he ride off into the sunset? We will find out, but the Packers are my pick to win it all this year.
Buffalo Bills- Josh Allen came out of nowhere last year and he is now an MVP candidate. The play of Allen was huge for the Bills success last year and that looks to be the same this year. The duo of Allen and Diggs will be giving opposing teams problems. The Bills are a team that is capable of winning their first Super Bowl this year.
Cleveland Browns- The Browns finally ended their playoff drought last year and they did it in a way no one expected. They even came very close to beating the Chiefs in the playoffs as well. The defense was the main focus for improvement during the offseason and it looks like they succeeded. The Browns arguably have the best all-around roster on paper and I believe they are a major Super Bowl contender.