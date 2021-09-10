Don Shula: Miami Dolphins announce celebration of his life and legacy
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will host a way too late but unavoidable delayed celebration for the life and legacy of Don Shula, the greatest football coach in NFL history.
Announced today, the celebration, not a memorial service, will be held at Hard Rock Stadium on October 2nd. The event will take place, for free, in the afternoon a day before the Dolphins host the Indianapolis Colts.
Tickets to the event are free but registration is required and you can sign up by going here. Those who attend will receive a special 347 patch free. Don Shula passed away last year on May 4th. He left the NFL as the winningest coach in NFL history.
Members of the Miami Dolphins 1972 “Perfect” team will be attending and will hold a “panel” discussion. Members of other Don Shula teams will also be present including Dan Marino.
This event will be the first public event since Shula’s passing and along with the panel of former Dolphins players, Shula’s family will also participate in the event.
Shula’s legacy remains throughout south Florida and his statue outside of Hard Rock Stadium remains one of the more photographed in the NFL.
The Don Shula celebration will give Dolphins fans a final opportunity to say good-bye to a great coach and wonderful person. For those who had met Shula, there was never anyone who had a bad thing to say. He was gracious with his time and his fans until his final days and he always took the time to shake hands and tell a quick story or two.
His legacy will reach much further than the football field.