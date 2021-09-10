Miami Dolphins week one offensive player power rankings
By Pablo Rosero
Heading into the 2021 season, the Dolphins offense will need to play better in order for the team to succeed, but who are the top players on the offense?
Last season, the Dolphins did enough to win 10-games but were stopped short of making it to the playoffs. This season, the team aimed to fixes a majority of their flaws while building towards improving the roster around second-year quarterback Tua Tagovalioa.
The team’s expectations with its current roster should be playoffs or bust, especially since the team does not have its own first-round pick. The team will need to come into Foxborough in week 1 and attempt to take down the new-look New England Patriots. No matchup will be better to push Tagovailoa and the rest of the offense.
As for who will be the most important or most valuable, the Dolphins offense features many key pieces, but these stand above the rest.
Honorable Mention: Offensive line
The Dolphins made a plethora of moves to attempt to improve the offensive line and many hope it does not fall short of this improvement. It wouldn’t be bad to say the Dolphins’ entire season falls on the offensive line holding up and giving Tagovailoa time to improve, but there is reason to be concerned.
The unit as a whole will have to play great this season to hit the team’s aspirations, but it will take time to see what the actual group looks like. Expect the team to shuffle offensive linemen until they find the right group of five.