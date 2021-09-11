Jason Taylor Foundation partners with HoF to create “Game of Our Lives”
By Brian Miller
The Jason Taylor Foundation has collaborated with the Pro Football Hall of Fame to get you ready for the 2021 season with “Game of Our Lives”, a celebration of football and life.
“Game of Our Lives” is a poetry ready from four youngsters and is an ode to the game of football as we get ready to kick off the first Sunday of the 2021 season. The poets are part of the Omari Hardwick bluapple Poetry Network in South Florida that was started by the Jason Taylor Foundation and its Executive Director, Seth Levit. It has become a major force for Miami area youth to express their thoughts and ideas through the use of poetry.
Now, you may see this ahead of games on Sunday. The HOF through Executive Producer George Veras has sent the video to all NFL teams as well as the networks that will carry games in an effort to bring the reading to the national public as we return to a season with full stands of fans after a year long absence for many teams.
The poem is read by four high-school kids from the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area. Amorette “Epiphany” Lormil, John Persaud, Isabella Ramirez and Christopher Simpson take part in the video. One of the authors was not available at the time of the reading and filming.
Jason Taylor remains a huge part of the Miami community through his foundation. Seth Levit is the magician behind the curtain that pulls it all together and makes it work. The bluapple poetry has become a huge success in the Miami metro area and it is fantastic to see this hit a national stage ahead of the 2021 season.
With so much going on in our country, it is wonderful to see football return and unite us all once again and this poem is a perfect kickoff to the 2021 regular season. To read more about this please visit the ProFootball Hall of Fame website.