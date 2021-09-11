Miami Dolphins activate Austin Jackson but is that a good thing?
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins got some good news on Saturday as offensive tackle Austin Jackson has been cleared to return after a week on the COVID IR list. The lineman will be able to play on Sunday.
Jackson has not had a good offseason and his play in the exhibition season was not very encouraging but the Dolphins knew that Jackson would need time to develop. Having him available for the game on Sunday against the Patriots is important for that development. The Patriots have a very good defensive unit and the Dolphins offensive line is going to have their hands full. Still, having Jackson back is better than not having him.
It is likely that Jackson will be a game time decision after missing all of the game implementation this past week. While he could play, the Dolphins won’t make a firm decision until Sunday.
Jackson was taken in round one of the 2020 NFL Draft at 18 overall after Miami selected Tua Tagovailoa. His rookie season was up and down and there was speculation that he was about a year or two away from fully acclimating to the NFL after spending time away from his final college year to donate bone marrow to his sister.
Through training camp and preseason games, Jackson has looked like a weak spot on the offensive line and the Dolphins looked to start Greg Little at the position in his absence. Miami traded for Little late in the camp period to provide competition and depth along the offensive line.
It may not be a bad idea to see what Little can do with the starting unit.
Less encouraging is number two tight end Adam Shaheen. Shaheen was placed on the COVID IR list earlier this week and has not been released as of yet. Shaheen has looked very good in preseason work and easily won the second TE job behind starter Mike Gesicki.
Shaheen, however, has been on of the vocal players speaking out against getting the vaccine. His rite but it has cast a shadow over his placement on the COVID list.
The Dolphins are set to play the Patriots in Foxboro, Mass on Sunday to kick off the start of the regular 2021 NFL season. The Dolphins will return home to Miami to face the Bills a week later.