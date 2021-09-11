Miami Dolphins to stage events ahead of home opener starting Sept. 13
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins announced that a series of “pop-up” events will begin on September 13 ahead of their home opening weekend against the Bills.
Miami won’t play the Bills until Sunday the 19th, but the Dolphins are not going to wait that long to get your ready for football! The “pop-up celebrations” will take place around the Miami area starting on Monday.
Fuel Up for Gameday
The first event will take place at the following three locations at various times throughout the day. It is presented by Dade County Federal Credit Union. The first 100 visitors at these locations receive a free cup of coffee.
- Latin Café – 1192 W. 49th St. Hialeah, FL 33012 (8 – 10 a.m.)
- La Carreta – 10633 NW 12th St. Miami, FL 33172 (8 – 10 a.m.)
- Dos Croquetas – 10505 SW 40th St., Miami FL 33165 (10 a.m. – 12 p.m.)
Celebrate our Youth
Presented by Football Unites, the second series of events will take place on Tuesday.
- The Miami Dolphins will surprise local students from Miami-Dade Parks & Recreation after school programs, Gwen Cherry Bulls youth football program and the NFL YET Center at Gwen Cherry Park Boys & Girls Club and with Miami Slush. – Dolphins communications release.
The event will be held at Gwen Cherry Park – 7090 NW 22nd Ave, Miami, FL 33147 (5 – 7 p.m.)
Prepárense para el Tailgate
Presented by Publix, the Wednesday event will take place between 12 and 2 at the Publix grocery store at 121 SW 22nd Ave, Miami Fl. 33135. Meet cheerleaders and more!
- Vamos de Compras! Fans can visit the Publix in Altos Plaza to take part in a tailgate tour to meet Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders and receive exclusive giveaways.
Discover your Gameday Ale
This event will be held on Thursday, September 16 from 5-7 p.m. at Veza Sur at 55 NW 25th st. Miami. At this event, fans will be able to sample the brand new Miami Dolphins brew, “Born and Raised” at Veza Sur. Season ticket holders will get a free exclusive Miami Dolphins x Veza Sur “Born and Raised” Crowler.
Celebrate our Community
This event is presented by Pepsi and will be held on Friday at the Traz Powell Stadium located at 11380 NW 27 Ave, Miami. Here you will find a mobile claw truck as the Dolphins visit this iconic entertainment complex at 6:00 p.m.
They will also be at the Miami Beach/Lincoln Road Mall at 12:00 p.m. earlier in the day.
Celebrate our Community
Also presented by Pepsi, the final week long pop-up celebration will happen on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Wimberlly Field at 4000 NE 3rd Ave., Oakland Park. The Dolphins will visit the South Florida Flag Football League with the team’s mobile claw truck. So if you miss it on Friday, catch it on Saturday.
Finally!
With the events wrapping up on Sunday, we explode into gameday on Sunday where the Miami Dolphins will host the Buffalo Bills in their home opener!