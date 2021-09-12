Austin Jackson has cleared COVID-19 protocols, go for NE
By Kevin Hood
Austin Jackson, Miami’s Starting Offensive Tackle since his selection in the 2020 NFL draft, has cleared COVID-19 protocols. He will be available for Miami during their game today against the New England Patriots. Over the last week, both Miami’s backup options had missed time at practice; Liam Eichenberg (Miami’s 42nd overall pick in the 2021 Draft) is nursing a thigh injury he suffered last month, and Greg Little (brought over in a trade from Carolina) missed time due to a non-COVID related illness.
Austin Jackson’s availability bodes well for Miami as they begin their 2021 Season against the division rival New England Patriots. Continuity will be essential in the Offensive line’s success against a stout New England Defensive front, including Lawrence Guy, Deatrich Wise Jr., and newcomers Henry Anderson and Davon Godchaux (Miami’s rotational Defensive Tackle the last few years who left in free agency).
At only 22 years old, Austin Jackson is still developing as a starting NFL tackle. He has the necessary tools to become a solid building block for the Miami Dolphins but will need as many NFL snaps to gain the experience to achieve his potential. The Dolphins will need to get their young talent on the field to develop them for the future further. Miami has many new faces over the last two years along the offensive line; without game experience and quality snaps against NFL starting talent, they could become stagnate in their growth toward becoming quality NFL starters. Having 1st and 2nd-year players making up three starters and one primary backup leaves this young offensive line needing time to develop together. The only older statesmen are 5th-year tackle Jesse Davis and 3rd-year center Michael Deiter.