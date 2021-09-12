Jaylen Waddle catches his first NFL touchdown as Dolphins take lead
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are out in front of the Patriots to open the second half and Jaylen Waddle has his first touchdown of his young career.
The Dolphins struggled after their first series of the game but opened up the 2nd half with an impressive drive that included a stellar catch by DeVante Parker for 30 yards and a huge run by Myles Gaskin who also added a catch and run. It was, however, Waddle who capped it off with an impressive dive to the pylon to put Miami up by 7 early in the third quarter.
Tua Tagovailoa is playing a little too fast and should probably slow it down a bit. Some of his throws are being rushed and while there is pressure, it’s not pressure that he can’t avoid, at least most of the time.
Tua is 12 of 21 for 173 yards and a touchdown in the air and on the ground. Myles Gaskin is looking good with eight rushes for 44 yards.
The focus on social media has been on what Waddle could do. He has posted four catches for 61 yards and of course, his first score. Parker has two catches for 53 yards.
So far, Mike Gesicki has been an afterthought. He has no catches and only one target. The Patriots are doing a good job of keeping him out of the game plan. Conversely, the Dolphins so far, have done a pretty good job at stopping the Patriots’ talented tight ends.
The second half is not going to get much easier for either side of the ball for Miami. The Patriots are playing well on offense with Mac Jones doing enough to not make mistakes. Most of his passes have been short dink and dunk passes that we have seen often from the Patriots offense.
Offensively, the Dolphins need to continue pushing the ball down the field but Tua needs to do a better job of getting his passes in a catchable zone. The receivers are making plays and Tua needs to settle down just a bit.