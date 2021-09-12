Jaylen Waddle and Tua Tagovailao lead opening Miami Dolphins TD
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins took their first possession of the season 75 yards for a touchdown with Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle leading the way.
Waddle made a big play on the Dolphins first play and caught another pass on the drive showing his elusiveness and quick cuts. Tagovailoa is looking poised and determined and capped the drive with a three yard touchdown run.
Miami got big plays from Myles Gaskin who looks really good and Salvon Ahmed who is proving why the Dolphins are keeping him around. Overall, the Dolphins offense looked really good on their first drive.
Miami used a no-huddle quick to the line game plan to move the ball and keep the Patriots off-balance. While it looked easy, there is a lot of football left to play but it was great to see the team come out with this kind of determination.
The Dolphins offensive line, with Liam Eichenberg starting at tackle over Austin Jackson, looked good and kept Tua Tagovailoa upright and clean.
Miami’s offensive line struggled during training camp and in preseason games but so far, they seem to be settling in against a very good Patriot defense.
Tua finished the first drive 4-4 for 49 yards and a rushing TD. Myles Gaskin has 5 rushes for 28 yards and Jaylen Waddle has 2 receptions for 22 yards on two targets.
NOTE: As mentioned earlier, Raekwon Davis was injured on the Dolphins first defensive series. He did return to the field for the Patriots second offensive drive. He was replaced by Zach Sieler who is more than capable of handling the front line duties.