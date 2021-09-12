Miami Dolphins week one defensive power rankings
By Pablo Rosero
The Miami Dolphins 2020 defense was amongst the best in the league, but who will lead the way in 2021?
The Miami Dolphins 2020 season ended with 10-wins and a victory shy of the postseason thanks in large part to the play of their defense. The 2021 version of the Miami Dolphins defense brings back a majority of the roster while adding small key pieces.
While the offense was the main focus for the offseason, the defense should once again lead the way for Brian Flores and the Dolphins. But which players have shown to be the best on the defense?
The Dolphins brought over Byron Jones from Dallas in free agency during the 2020 offseason to sure up the secondary. Not only did it allow them to play more man-to-man football, but it also led to the emergence of Xavien Howard as one of the top corners in football.
Jones isn’t as much of a ball hawk as Howard, but to have him as a number two corner is impressive. Jones’ athleticism and speed give him the ability to stay with wideouts and is one of the main reasons for his transition from safety to corner during his time in Dallas.
The duo should be one of the best in football once again, especially with an expected improved defensive front.