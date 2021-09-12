Noah Igbinoghene leads Miami Dolphins inactives, that’s not a good thing
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins released their inactive list for today’s game in Foxboro and leading the list of five is Noah Igbinoghene. That can’t be a good thing, can it?
Igbinoghene has not played well since being a late first round pick in 2020. His rookie year was inconsistent and his 2021 training camp wasn’t very good but to see him on the inactive list is still a bit surprising. He could at least return kicks.
The Dolphins knew that Noah was going to be a project and drafted him because of his raw talent. After one full season and a camp, it isn’t looking good for the defensive back but we need to be patient. The Dolphins have given up on players in the past too early and it wouldn’t be smart to do that now. Just give the kid more time. Still, he needs to get work in on the field but if Brian Flores doesn’t think he can add value on game day, then he has a big hill to climb.
Joining Igbinoghene on the inactive list is offensive tackle Greg Little. Only yesterday it seemed as though Little may have been the starting tackle with Austin Jackson out. Jackson was activated off COVID and was cleared to play today. He will start this afternoon.
Miami will also be without Trill Williams. Williams was a feel-good story making the 53 man roster but it appears he isn’t ready for the games just yet.
WR Preston Williams will also miss another game as he continues to deal with foot issues. This isn’t really a surprise, the surprise was that he wasn’t put on IR. He has missed considerable time since joining the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent.
Defensive back Elijiah Williams rounds out the Dolphins inactive members.
For New England, LB Ronnie Perkins, RB J.J. Taylor, TE Devin Asiasi, tackle Yodney Cajuste, CB Shaun Wade, and kicker Quinn Nordin make up their inactive.