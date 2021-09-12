Raekwon Davis goes down for Miami Dolphins but walks off the field
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may be without their top defensive lineman as Raekwon Davis goes down on the team’s first drive and it doesn’t look good.
Davis walked off the field after laying on the ground for a couple of minutes as he was tended to by trainers. He was grabbing his left knee. While visibly limping off the field it may not be as bad as it originally looked.
The Dolphins were able to hold the Patriots offense after a quick start on a Damien Harris run that took the ball from the Patriots own 25 to the Dolphins 40. Miami was able to stop them after that and drove them back with a sack and fumble.
Miami’s defense eventually forced a punt but the focus has been on Davis and his injury. The Dolphins are hoping to reverse their bad run defense and losing Davis for any amount of time would hurt. Miami needs Christian Wilkins to step up.
Miami had good depth at the position but Davis is electric along the line and has emerged as a leader on the team.
New England has come out with a fast pace and the Dolphins defense were able to slow it down when the field shortened. It will be a long day without Davis and we will need to see if he returns on the Dolphins next series. The good news, so far, is that he was not taken off the field at the time of this writing.
Miami’s offense will take over after the punt went through the endzone.