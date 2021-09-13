Top 3 players for the Miami Dolphins against the New England Patriots
By Matt Serniak
The Miami Dolphins have entered the 2021 season with a victory on opening weekend and these three players stepped up week one.
What a friggin whirlwind week one was for the Miami Dolphins amiright? The Dolphins had this game against the New England Patriots in their hand, found a way to make me and everyone else think that this game was going to be a loss, to the Miami Dolphins finding a way to win the game.
Obviously, there is a ton of stuff for the Dolphin’s coaching staff and players to clean up. Nobody is denying that. We also know that Tua Tagovailoa is going to get sort of dragged over the coals this week for not putting up Hurts, Burrow, and Herbert-like stats and for throwing a bad interception. Tua played fine enough to win and made a few big plays. He’ll get better.
But I think going on the road in week one, against a division rival a division rival who I’m told beats up on young quarterbacks, against a team that has been touted all week they are a sneaky super bowl team where more than a few calls didn’t go our way and you end up winning is pretty awesome. We can all go to work today feeling good.
It was a 17-16 victory for the Dolphins and I realize that all of us Dolphin fans have just about started to calm down. But, there were 3 players for the Dolphins that stood out that really sealed the game for the Dolphins.