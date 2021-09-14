FOX Sports doesn’t think too much of the Miami Dolphins and Bills game
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will face an early season division rival game that could end up having a big effect on the division outcome. Yet FOX Sports, doesn’t really think this is all that big of a game.
Fox will telecast the game on Sunday at 1:00 but they will do so to only 4% of the country. South Florida and upstate New York, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.
Most of the south, including all of Florida except south Florida and parts of Jacksonville, will get the Tampa Bay and Carolina game. The Dolphins game was originally on CBS but was moved to FOX.
Fox will only have one live game on Sunday and depending on where you are at, it could be an early or a late game. The late game on the schedule is Washington and Arizona.
Miami’s game was flexed to FOX from CBS when CBS opted for a national p.m. game featuring the Cowboys and Chargers. According to Jackson, CBS is airing the Jets and Patriots game at 1:00 as their main featured game.
FOX who now holds the broadcast is sending it’s lowest broadcast team to cover the game. Personally, this is a bit surprising given the fact that this is a much better matchup than the Jets and Patriots. It could have something to do with the blowout loss Miami suffered last year in Orchard Park.
The Dolphins will not find themselves on the lowest part of the ladder if they continue to win and their offense becomes explosive.