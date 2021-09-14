Miami Dolphins placing Raekwon Davis on IR huge blow to defensive line
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins felt they needed to put defensive tackle Raekwon Davis on injured reserve today and now, the front defensive line is a lot thinner.
Zach Sieler played very well in Davis’ absence on Sunday. Davis was injured on his first drive of the season and was holding his knee. He was on the field for a short period of time before getting up and walking to the sideline. He never went to the locker room and looked to be ready to get back on the field.
Now, we find out that he will be shelved, at least for part of the season. The move also always the Dolphins to add Will Fuller back to the roster without having to make a corresponding roster move. That’s good news but losing Davis, one of the Dolphins top front defenders is a huge blow.
The move was announced a short while ago by the Dolphins via social media but in new Dolphins fashion, no other information was given about the injury. That really isn’t a surprise as this regime is very careful about releasing information of any kind at all.
Davis’ injury could be one that keeps him out a few weeks or until after week eight. It isn’t clear if he will be lost for the season but again, we should know more during the next Brian Flores press conference which will likely be tomorrow.
Davis was taken in the 2nd round of the draft in 2020 and he quickly became a Flores favorite. Together with Christian Wilkins, Davis’ production continued to improve all year and this year he looked as though he could be making a case for becoming one of the top defenders.
NOTE: Davis will be eligible to return in 3 weeks.