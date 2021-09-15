Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick goes on IR
The Miami Dolphins moved on from Ryan Fitzpatrick in the offseason after two years with the team. Fitzpatrick signed a 1 year contract worth 10 million with the Washington Football Team.
In the season opener against the Chargers on Sunday, Fitzpatrick suffered a hip injury when trying to avoid the sack by throwing the ball away. As a result, Washington placed him on IR the next day.
Fitzpatrick is going to be missing at least 3 weeks by being placed on the list, but it is expected that he will miss more time than that. Although it does not seem to be serious enough to end his season, this is a major loss for Washington.
The Dolphins chose not to resign Fitzpatrick in the offseason, deciding to go with Jacoby Brissett as backup to Tua Tagovailoa. Although his time in Miami is thought differently among fans, I absolutely loved watching him play.
Fitzpatrick came to the Dolphins in 2019 and it was the season all about tanking for Tua. Many people were talking about the Dolphins as one of the worst teams in NFL history.
The Dolphins did get what they wanted, being bad enough to be in the spot to draft Tua. But if it was not for Fitzpatrick, that season would have been ten times worse. He played with a ton of passion knowing that the team was not going anywhere that year.
He led the Dolphins to 5 wins when many people thought that would not win any at all. Fitzpatrick made the games that year so much more enjoyable to watch, especially in the second half of the season.
Say what you want about how the Dolphins are better off without Fitzpatrick now. But one thing you cannot deny is the passion he had while playing for us. It has not been often since Marino that we saw a quarterback play so hard for us.