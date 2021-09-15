Miami Dolphins: 5 college players to watch for the 2022 draft
By Pablo Rosero
Draft season never starts too early. Here are some players the Miami Dolphins should target in the 2022 NFL draft.
The Dolphins have certain holes that the team could look to fill in the 2022 NFL draft. While it may only be week one of the NFL season, there is still time to look ahead.
In this year’s draft, the Dolphins will only have one first-round pick, something that hasn’t happened since the 2019 NFL draft. However, in these draft profiles, we look at first-day players as well as second and third-day players, a sleeper, and a 2023 prospect that has impressed.
2023 prospect to watch: CB Mykael Wright (Oregon)
The Dolphins seemed to have missed with the selection of Noah Igbinoghene in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. Taking a deep look at Oregon corner Mykal Wright this early on would benefit the team and fans.
Last week against Ohio State, Wright and the entire Oregon secondary had to deal with what is likely the top wideout group in the entire country.
Wright impressed enough where he should be a top-five corner prospect in the 2023 class. At 5-foot-11, Wright would likely profile as a nickel corner to start his career, a spot that would place him between Byron Jones and Xavien Howard.
Sleeper: WR Randall St.Felix (FIU)
Randall St.Felix isn’t a household college football name or one that fans outside of USF or FIU may know, but he has the ability to turn heads at the professional level due to his athletic background.
At 6-foot-3, St.Felix is fast and athletic but has not gained much favor since his freshman year at USF when he had 33 catches for 679 yards and four touchdowns. St. Felix is now at FIU where he is still averaging 17.0 yards per reception. In his college career, St. Felix has never averaged below 10.0 yards per reception.
While I don’t think St.Felix will get drafted, he could be a player that teams bring on as a UDFA due to his athletic profile.