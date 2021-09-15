Order your Miami Dolphins Nike Air Zoom shoes today
While the NFL season is already in full swing, the best look of the season just kicked off today. Check out these Miami Dolphins Nike running shoes.
For Miami Dolphins fans, there’s no shortage of official Nike gear. Jerseys, hats, t-shirts, socks… you name it and it’s out there.
But for our money, the coolest item drops every year towards the start of fall. And this year is no different. Introducing…
Official Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Miami Dolphins sneakers.
Last year, of course, saw the release of the Air Zoom Pegasus 37 sneakers. Those were great. Incredibly comfortable and durable, plus stylish and sleek. They’re some of my favorite shoes (and please note that I bought my own, I wasn’t gifted a pair by Nike).
This year, some things have changed – but the end results are the same: an amazingly comfy shoe.
The mesh along the upper part of the shoe makes it breathable (therefore keeping your foot cooler). The entirety of the shoe is likely going to be under one pound for most of you (unless you’ve got size 15 or larger feet). In terms of look and style… I mean… just look at them!
These will not only be the perfect addition to your collection, but the perfect look for the rest of the year – and well into next. They’re definitely going to attract attention.
Please note: On Fanatics, the shoes are listed as unisex sizes. In the past, Nike had released both men’s and women’s versions of the shoes. The company is looking to move away from that, so make sure to double check the size chart on the product page.
You can order yours today for $129.99.
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability accurate as of the time of publication.