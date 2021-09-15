Quarterback Power Rankings Week 1: Where does Tua Tagovailoa rank?
By Jeremy Klump
Welcome to the Quarterback Power Rankings 101 with Professor Klump!
After each week of the 2021 NFL regular season, I will rank the 32 starting quarterbacks in the NFL, and we will see where Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ranks among the others.
Please note, these rankings are only for the 2021 NFL season, and any other season in the NFL has no standing for these rankings. This means that the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, could have three bad weeks in a row and be one of the lowest-ranked quarterbacks of the year.
So, while reading these power rankings, try to have a clear mind and only think about how that quarterback is doing this year, in 2021. I will make sure this is added every week, so there is no confusion or angry tweets about how I am dumb for having Patrick Mahomes ranked lower if he has a bad week considering he’s an elite quarterback.
Week 1 heading into Week 2 of the Quarterback Power Rankings.
In Week 1, there were 8,256 passing yards, 58 passing touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. The most touchdown passes thrown by a single player were five, and the most interceptions were three.
There were 1,119 total passes thrown, and the average completion percentage was 69.8%. The average QBR was 50.2, and the average passer rating was 99.3.
We will recap the passing stats each week, but stats do not always tell the whole story. At the end of the day, the eye in the sky doesn’t lie!
With that being said, let’s get to the quarterback Power Rankings after Week 1 and heading into Week 2 for the 2021 NFL season. Where will Tua Tagovailoa be ranked? Is he too high or too low?