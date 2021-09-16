Miami Dolphins will need to beat these three Bills players on Sunday
By Nick Belotto
After a week 1 victory over the New England Patriots, the Miami Dolphins will look to get another win against a divisional opponent when they host the Buffalo Bills this coming season.
The Dolphins have struggled significantly over the last few years when playing Buffalo. This is a team that has had Miami’s number in the past and has put together a couple of really strong wins against the Dolphins.
Going into the season, Buffalo was discussed as a contender for the AFC and a team that could challenge Kansas City for a Super Bowl birth. The Bills may have lost their season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but that doesn’t mean that this team isn’t loaded with talent that could easily get things together by kickoff on Sunday.
Miami is also coming off a victory that wasn’t the most convincing. Granted it was a road divisional game and there is no denying that those matchups are more complicated than simply putting the team rosters up against one another. Yet, Miami definitely has a few things to fix going into this matchup.
Miami will need to take advantage of their home-field advantage and work to establish long, drawn-out offensive drives that will tire this defense out in the South Florida heat. They will also need to make sure that they are game-planning around Buffalo’s key players.
With all of that said, let’s take a look at three players that Miami needs to specifically gameplan against in order to win at home against Buffalo. Spoiler alert, these might be the most obvious ones.