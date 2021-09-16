Power Rankings: Miami Dolphins moving after week one victory?
The NFL season is officially underway with Week 1 in the books. As always, Week 1 was filled with traditional tough games, shootouts, upsets, and even blowouts and the Miami Dolphins are alone atop the AFC East.
Heading into Week 2, a lot has already changed from a week ago. Let’s dig deeper in where teams currently stand in power rankings.
The defending Super Bowl champions had their hands full on opening night. The defense did not look as good as expected but the offense was as advertised. It was a classic shootout between two highpower offenses. Of course Tom Brady had to do what he does best as he led the Buccaneers to a drive that would set up the game winning field goal.
The Kansas City Chiefs survived a scare in their home opener against the Cleveland Browns. It was a rematch of last year’s AFC divisional matchup. After being down 22-10 at halftime, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs rallied together to make the comeback win. The Chiefs defense was struggling stopping the Browns at first. But like all championship teams do, they made sure to take advantage of the opposing team’s mistakes and pulled out the win.
Matthew Stafford’s highly anticipated debut with the Los Angeles Rams was amazing. The Chicago Bears defense had absolutely no answers for Stafford and the offense. He put up 321 yards and 3 touchdowns in his Rams debut. The big question for the Rams was the run game, and Darrell Henderson Jr had a solid 70 yards on the ground with a touchdown as well. The defense was also very good allowing a total of just 14 points. Look for the Rams to be one of the best all around teams this year.
Despite the late game mistakes, the Cleveland Browns had a heck of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs. In a highly anticipated rematch, the Browns came out of the gates firing on offense and it looked like they could not be stopped. They had a 22-10 lead at halftime, but it did not take long to lose that. The Browns downfall began on a bad punt which followed by a very rare Nick Chubb fumble. Of course, the Chiefs took advantage and came all the way back. They sealed it when Baker Mayfield threw an interception on the final drive. Despite the late game mistakes, the Browns still looked very good and showed that they very well can be competing for the AFC title.
Sure, this may pretty high to have the Arizona Cardinals for some people. But I already started to think how good they could be this year. The Cardinals came out and played lights out in all areas of the game. Kyler Murray was himself once again racking up a total of 5 touchdowns. It did not take long for him to get that connection with DeAndre Hopkins as he even had 2 touchdowns on the day. The real story for this team may have came on the defense side, where Chandler Jones had a total of 5 sacks. It was an all around team effort in rout of a Titans team that has the potential to make noise in the AFC playoffs.