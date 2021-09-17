Miami Dolphins: 3 bold predictions vs. Buffalo Bills in Week 2
By Jeremy Klump
The Miami Dolphins won a hard-fought game against the New England Patriots in Week 1 to move to 1-0 and sole possession of 1st place in the AFC East.
In the win, Miami showcased their turnover-hungry defense by forcing two turnovers, one of which prevented a late-game push by the Patriots to win the game.
Their bend don’t break defensive approach was on full display on Sunday, as rookie quarterback Mac Jones looked calm, cool, and collected as he carved through Miami’s defense.
However, when Jones and the Patriots got near or into the red area. Miami’s defense tightened up and only gave up one touchdown but forced two field goals and that game-sealing turnover.
Miami’s offense and starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa played well, but there is much room for improvement as they head into a huge Week 2 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
Here are three bold predictions for the Miami Dolphins Week 2 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
Tagovailoa threw a poor interception in the fourth quarter but had some really solid throws before that. Miami will be able to get away with that against the Patriots in 2021, but the Bills are a different story.
Buffalo may be coming off of a Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but that doesn’t change the fact that they are an elite football team. They are led by star quarterback Josh Allen and many weapons in the passing game, highlighted by Stefon Diggs.
Miami’s defense will need another strong outing, but it will be up to the offense to make sure they score more points than the Bills. With that being said, here are three bold predictions for the Miami Dolphins in Week 2 vs. the Buffalo Bills.